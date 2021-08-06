CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS NEWSPATH) – A nervous baby penguin reached a milestone Thursday.
The penguin waddled in and took his first swim at the Shedd Aquarium. He was joined by three other baby chicks also going on their first swim.
The four Magellanic penguin chicks were born in late April and May and recently got their juvenile waterproof feathers to prepare for the swim, according to the aquarium.
