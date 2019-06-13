ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The actors at The Muny came out during intermission to celebrate the Blues big win.
Read: Why Gloria? Here’s the story behind the Blues’ victory song
After the team won their first Stanley Cup, the actors came out during intermission to sing ‘Gloria’ to the crowd.
For the first time in history we’re celebrating the @StLouisBlues winning the #StanleyCup! #weallbleedblue #playgloria pic.twitter.com/ug8JqKLeNa— The Muny (@TheMuny) June 13, 2019
