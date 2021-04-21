BOULDER, CO. (REUTERS/CBS Newspath) – A mountain lion was on the prowl outside a Boulder, Colorado home.
Nina Isaacs caught the mountain lion wandering in front of the house she was staying at on Monday. The recording captures Isaacs' reaction to the large animal.
At one point, the camera pans to show a dog inside also staring at the mountain lion. The animal eventually walked away.
