ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mom who was stationed at Ft. Gordon, Georgia for months surprised her daughter at a Mehlville elementary school Wednesday.
The school district said Katie Herrell had been in Georgia for the past four months and showed up at Blades Elementary Wednesday to surprise her daughter, who is a fourth-grader at the school.
According to the school district, Herrell contacted her daughter’s teacher regarding the surprise and then drove through the night. She then put on Blades Elementary’ s ‘Boomer the Bobcat’ costume to surprise her daughter during the morning announcements.
