ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Around 9 p.m. Monday night hundreds of people reported seeing a bright flash across the sky from a meteor reported from Columbia to St. Charles County and into St. Louis County and south St. Louis City.
News 4 viewer Kristie in Ballwin sent us video from her Nest camera that caught the fireball in the sky.
[WATCH: Another doorbell camera catches Meteor in St. Louis area]
A fireball is another name for a very bright meteor. Although we’re still working to find out what this was.
Many News 4 viewers said they felt and heard a boom.
[WATCH: Meteor seen from O'Fallon, Mo. doorbell camera]
The Northern Taurids meteor shower was set to reach their annual peak Monday. According to the American Meteor Society, the Taurids are known for the fireballs they produce.
[Watch: BJC Skycam catch meteor light up downtown St. Louis sky]
The Taurids are produced by debris from the Pr/Encke comet which the earth passes through every year during the last quarter. The Southern Taurids are known as the stronger of the two.
