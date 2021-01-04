NASHVILLE (WTVF) -- Police say two men base jumped from the roof of the Grand Hyatt Hotel downtown on New Year's Day.
According to MNPD's incident report, officers responded to the Grand Hyatt on Broadway around 7 p.m. Security told officers the men had been at the rooftop bar, then approached the building ledge and jumped over.
"It caused mass panic and patrons for the bar began screaming," the report states.
It goes on to say the men parachuted across the road and landed in an adjacent parking lot. They got into a parked vehicle and drove off.
Security told police the suspects may have been hotel guests. They are believed to have returned to the hotel, but this is not confirmed.
The police report states the suspects are at-large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.