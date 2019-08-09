A Massachusetts teenager sank a half court shot in a bet with local law enforcement.
Mark Falvey said there were "probably ten, eleven of us. We're just playing. Things got pretty loud. Music, we're all screaming having a good time."
A dozen or so buddies admit they were being noisy while taking advantage of a nice summer night, shooting some hoops at Scituate High School.
That's when officers Lindsay Bonanno and Drew Kitchen showed up. "We got a noise complaint around 11:30," said Bonanno. The officers were just doing their jobs, but at the same time, they didn't want to be party poopers.
"I decided to have a little fun with them and made a bet with the kids," said Bonanno.
"I said if I make a half court shot can we stay until midnight. And then she's like, you're not going to make it, so sure," said Falvey. "So I go to half court, I said a quick prayer, threw it up and it went in. I was like, whoa, that just happened."
Officer Bonanno said she was "speechless."
The officers said they went on their way but returned to the court just after midnight. True to their word, the young men had gone home.
