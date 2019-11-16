(CNN Wires) -- It's a video a police chief in Maryland calls "very, very disturbing."
The Friday morning incident appears to show a teacher physically assaulting a student at Largo High School in Prince George's County.
In the video, the teacher asks the female student if she needs to talk to someone. The student responds back saying, "no, I'm talking to you."
The student then starts to walk by and the teacher is then seen moving to assault the student.
The Prince George County Police chief called the assault "extraordinarily violent."
