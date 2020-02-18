LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/CNN) -- "It was just what needed to be done."
That's how Elizabethtown Police Detective Chase McKeown describes his actions, as well as those of his wife, Officer Nicole McKeown, when they stopped an accused robber at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood on Saturday. His comments came during an informal news conference held at the Elizabethtown Police Department Tuesday morning to recognize the officers.
The off-duty officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department had only been married for six months, when they decided to visit the Raising Cane's restaurant in Louisville for a date night.
According to an arrest report, 30-year-old Justin Carter walked into the restaurant wearing a mask. Police say he pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash.
"I think we kind of both saw him at the same time," Nicole McKeown said. Knowing that it was flu season, Nicole says she thought at first that Carter might be sick, but as she continued to watch, she realized there was something more sinister happening. That's when she turned to her husband. "I looked at him and said, 'That's kind of odd.'"
Both officers realized the restaurant was being robbed.
Nicole said her husband Chase was going to take Carter on by himself, so he handed her his cell phone and told her to call 911 – but she wasn't about to sit on the sidelines.
"No -- I'm gonna help my husband!" she said.
Surveillance video shows what happened next. With weapons drawn, both officers rush to confront Carter. He can be seen dropping the weapon and running out the door, but the husband and wife duo pursued him. They held him at gunpoint a few blocks away until LMPD officers arrived to arrest him. Carter has since pleaded not guilty to robbery, receipt of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Det. Dan Mason of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Robbery Unit applauded both officers for their bravery, saying they acted "honorably and heroically."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.