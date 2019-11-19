NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The victim of a car fire punched two firefighters because he thought they were taking too long to put out the fire.
The incident happened near the intersection of Shreve and Natural Bridge Friday evening.
Firefighters said they were trying to put the fire out when the car's owner, later identified as Terrence Lambert, thought they were working too slowly, so he started punching two of them.
Firefighters said Lambert, 24, had crashed his car into another.
A video shot by a witness captured part of the incident and showed firefighters holding down the 24-year-old before letting go. He then lunged toward one of the firefighters.
Lambert is also seen punching one firefighter and that firefighter defends himself, dodges the punch and drops the attacker to the ground.
Both firefighters refused treatment and will be okay. The man was taken into custody.
A fire department spokesman told News 4 the St. Louis Fire Chief will review the video in full to make sure firefighters followed department policy.
Firefighters do not want the man to be charged but to get the help he needs, firefighters said.
Lambert was charged with willfully failing and refusing to obey or resisting/opposing LEO or firefighter in the proper discharge of their duties. He was released Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.