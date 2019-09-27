(CNN) -- A driver in New York was crushed by a 22-ton tractor-trailer survived and lived to tell first responders he recorded his own rescue.
Jelani Reyes-Craig was in his sports car when his car became wedged under the tractor-trailer.
"It was a flour truck so there was flour and smoke from the engine bay pouring into the car. So I'm choking, gasping for air," Reyes-Craig said.
The 28-year-old said he managed to elbow a hole through the debris and the smoke cleared. He then cut himself out of his seat belt and wiggled over to the passenger side to try to get some more space.
"I remember hearing someone scream 'don't go under the truck' and these two gentlemen didn't care, they went grabbed the jaws of life and came under the truck to come get me," Reyes-Craig said.
Watervliet Fire Department Lieutenant Jim Strock was one of those men. He said he pulled up the wreck bracing himself and his crew for the worst.
"Survivability rate on this is zero. No way is this guy alive. And they said he's talking, I said 'get out of here.'. I go around the car and I yell in 'hey bud.' He goes 'dude, will you take my picture, this is unbelievable." And I'm like... I wasn't expecting him to be alive, first of all. Second of all he's kind of making a joke of it," Strock said.
Somehow, Reyes-Craig was not only alive but also barely injured.
