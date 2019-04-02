CHARLOTTE, NC (KMOV.com) – A man stole an ambulance and crashed into several cars in a parking lot in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Video shows the ambulance crashing into the parked cars, which then stacked up.
The man then got out of the ambulance and ran off with his arms outstretched. Police caught up to him and arrested him in the parking lot.
Nobody else was inside the ambulance or the cars that were hit.
