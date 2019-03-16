SAN DIEGO, Cali. (CNN Wires) -- A man in California ran into his burning home, to save the family dog that was trapped in the yard.
A cell phone video captured Jose Guzman rushing past firefighters and into his burning home, looking frantically for his dog, who was tied up in the back of the property.
"I was not scared," Guzman said. "I wasn't thinking about it, I was just thinking about getting her."
Just moments later, both of them run out, both of them safe.
The family had gone out for a visit when the fire broke out. A neighbor called Guzman after seeing the fire.
"I parked my truck there and ran, the firefighters didn't even see me coming through" Guzman said.
