DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) -- A man stopped at nothing while trying to get away from Michigan State Police during a wild chase caught on camera.
The video starts out with the trooper saying he’s in pursuit of a car with his lights and sirens blaring. He eventually catches up to the out-of-control car and then the driver’s door opens.
But the car doesn’t stop. It heads up a hill before swerving back onto the interstate.
Some things fly out of the car as it crashed into the concrete barrier.
Then the driver jumps out of the car and hops over the median into oncoming traffic. Two troopers follow him and put him in cuffs.
Police said the man was wanted on several warrants.
