BOYLE HEIGHTS, CA (KMOV.com) – A man wearing only boxers and one sock jumped from rooftop to rooftop as Los Angeles police closed in.
KCBS reported the man lit a fire underneath at least one cross at a church and then jumped to several different rooftops. At one point the man straddled an apparent utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop, over a garage.
The man’s movements were closely followed by officers on both the ground and in a police helicopter. Eventually, he was taken into custody.
