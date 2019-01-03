LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CNN) -- A Garden Grove, California couple survived a Thursday morning fire in their apartment by jumping from a second floor window.
Neighbors helped them land safely.
The husband and wife were also able to save two of their cats - but six other died in the blaze.
About 50 firefighters got the fire under control in half an hour.
Two units were damaged by the fire, displacing a dozen people.
