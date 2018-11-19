LAS VEGAS (CNN) -- A man in Las Vegas was caught on camera hurling racist insults at a Spanish-speaking woman and her mother.
When he was called out for it he admitted to being racist.
For the woman and her mom, a normal trip to the grocery store quickly turned ugly.
The woman behind the camera said the man heart them speaking Spanish and insulted them and that's when she started recording.
“Racist. You're a racist," she said.
"Yes, I am. Very much so," he responded.
The woman then tells her mom to get back, and the man appears to mock their language.
The man finally hurls one last insult before walking away, saying, “I'm going to go back where I came from, Ohio."
"Good," the woman said.
"They don't let you people there," the man said, ending the exchange.
