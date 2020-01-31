(CNN Wires) -- An incredible scene in the parking lot of a North Carolina McDonald's where cameras caught the moment a deer hit a man.
"It was just a bit of brown and then I saw his face ... and I was down on the ground. That quick," Ken Worthy said.
Worthy is a retired detective.He's seen some things. But this caught even him off guard.
"I just didn't expect it at 12:30 in the afternoon leaving a McDonald's," Worthy said.
Thankfully, Worthy and his wife, who was with him at the time, are both fine.
