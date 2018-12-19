HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS (CNN) -- A couple in Texas went through a terrifying experience after their baby monitor was hacked.
The couple has Nest Wi-Fi cameras around the house to monitor their newborn.
One night, they heard a man's voice come on over the monitor. The man threatened to kidnap the newborn.
The couple rushed to the baby's room and found the baby alone and safe and sound.
They then remembered hearing stories about Nest cameras getting jacked. They unplugged all the cameras and called the police.
Investigators are looking into the situation.
