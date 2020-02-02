WISCONSIN (CNN/CBS)-- Last year, David MacNeil's golden retriever, Scout, was given a month to live. The 7-year-old dog had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. But MacNeil refused to give up and now he's purchased a $6 million Super Bowl commercial to thank the veterinarians who saved Scout's life.
MacNeil, the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, purchased the ad to highlight Scout's cancer treatment journey and raise money for the University of Wisconsin's veterinary program. The 30-second ad, titled "Lucky Dog," will air Sunday during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV.
Scout was also featured last year in a Super Bowl ad for WeatherTech, which manufactures automotive accessories and home and pet care products. The company calls him its official "spokescanine."
