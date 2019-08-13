LOUISIANA (CNN) -- A Louisiana man wanted proof of his harrowing rescue -- so he recorded the video himself.
As coast guard members worked to lift him out of a boat -- he was recording.
It happened Saturday in Otter Bayou near Hopedale.
Two men were on the boat when it became disabled.
A helicopter crew hoisted them out.
The men were not hurt.
