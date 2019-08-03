COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (CNN) -- A longhorn escaped a cattle drive in Colorado and had to be rounded up by cowboys.
"They were nearing the end and I think that the cattle got a little bit antsy," said Amber Keller, witness.
The longhorn broke loose on Tejon, and headed straight into the Plaza of the Rockies.
"He came over here and ran in the door and then got stuck inside the lobby, or in this little area where the doors are," said Keller.
The cowboys jumped into action as people started to run away.
"We have really good cowboys that know what they're doing," said Bob Book Co-Chair of Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo. "That's what we do all day every day is do this stuff and so the only thing that we can do is just fix the situation and you figure it out."
The cowboys who captured the animal did not even flinch.
"What we did today and that cow getting loose is what we do every day at the ranch," said Book.
