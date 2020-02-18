ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is always watching out for your health. With so many mixed diet messages, it can be hard to know what’s right for you.
News 4’s Alyssa Toomey sat down with Whole Health dietitian Stacie Rackley. They discussed everything from “is breakfast bad for you?” to “how much weight can you lose in a week and keep it off?”
Currently, there is a big debate over the health benefits of breakfast. Intermittent fasting has become quite popular, so some are suggesting skipping breakfast altogether. Others still believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you must eat when you wake up.
So, who’s right? According to Rackley, it’s a little of both.
“When you think about our ancestors, they didn’t have the chance to eat regularly because they didn’t have options, they didn’t have access. So, what I tell my patients [is that] if you feel hungry, you should eat, but I don’t recommend eating if you’re not hungry. I really don’t. And that’s where that whole intermittent fasting part comes in.”
Rackley recommends giving yourself at least 12 hours—from dinner to breakfast—to fast. She doesn’t recommend any sort of prolonged fasting but said there is a lot of good evidence that shows people can regulate their insulin levels, their blood sugar and their weight if they give their body a chance to fast.
For more answer to all your diet questions, like ‘should I only eat organic,’ ‘how much water should I drink and at what temperature’ and ‘is Keto healthy or unhealthy’ watch this video.
