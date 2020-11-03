  • KMOV On Now

Tune in to News 4 at 5pm on KMOV News 4 for the latest headlines, weather updates and the news you need to know.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and republican commentator Marc Cox join News 4 for a special local election night broadcast. Watch Live from 7 p.m. to 9:30pm.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.