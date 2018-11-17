HOUSTON, Tex. (CNN/KTRK) - Two sisters were home alone in Houston, Texas, when they head a break-in happening in their home.
But this was no regular burglar. It was a wild deer that smashed through the window and ran into the house,
“I was inside the house when we saw the deer,” said Emily White.
What she saw, the home security camera did as well: a young deer.
“It was trying to jump into our windows a few times and that was mainly what it was doing the whole time,” White said.
Then came the crash when it broke into a back bedroom window and jumped into the house.
White called her mom, Michelle White.
“She said ‘there is a deer’, and then all of a sudden it’s hitting the windows and then it’s jumping through the windows, screaming, and then she hung up,” Michelle White said.
Emily White also called the Houston Police Department.
The police moved furniture in the house to create a chute they could use to usher the frightened fawn through the house.
After some difficulties, the deer made it out the front door of the house.
The deer appeared to have only minor injuries from the glass windows.
