(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell in a swimming pool on Monday, as houses were destroyed and neighborhoods were evacuated during the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years.
About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.
The volcano started erupting on Sunday, shooting lava hundreds of feet into the air, engulfing forests and sending molten rock towards the ocean over a sparsely populated area of La Palma, the most northwestern island in the Canaries archipelago, which had been rocked by thousands of quakes in the prior days.
No fatalities or injuries have been reported.
