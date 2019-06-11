ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Superfan Laila Anderson will be in attendance at TD Garden to watch the Blues try and win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

The Blues tweeted out a video of Laila’s mother telling her that her doctors gave her the okay to travel to Boston.

She has inspired the Blues while fighting a life-threatening immune disease.

A bobblehead of Laila is currently being sold to raise money for charity.

