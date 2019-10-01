ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues superfan and good luck charm, Laila Anderson, truly is a part of the team.
The Blues shared a video of players Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko surprising her at her home with the special piece of history, a 2019 Stanley Cup Championship ring.
A special gift from her boys - thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019
Check out a closer look of the ring here.
