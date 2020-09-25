WASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) – The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer paid tribute to her by doing pushups before her casket in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
Bryant Johnson, her personal trainer of more than 20 years, did three pushups as she lay in state.
Justice Ginsburg’s fitness routine was well known. Even while she was undergoing radiation treatment she continued working out.
Johnson wrote a book in 2017 titled, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…And You Can Too!”
