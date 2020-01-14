LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fire officials say fuel apparently dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday.
A fire department tweet says firefighters are assessing “multiple patients” at the school in the suburban city of Cudahy, California.
More than two dozen school children were being evaluated at Park Avenue Elementary School.
The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX, circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport.
An email and telephone message seeking comment was left with the airline.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not have any immediate information.
