ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues had a special good luck charm who the entire city has come to love at their Stanley Cup Celebration Parade.
Laila Anderson got to celebrate with her boys Saturday on stage under the arch, hoisting the cup and giving it a kiss.
Laila formed a special bond with Colton Parayko and Alex Steen while the team made visits to the hospital she was being treated at. Now, she's special to the entire team.
Laila is battling a life-threatening autoimmune disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.