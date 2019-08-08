(CNN) -- A smash-and-grab at an Indianapolis car dealership early Wednesday morning ended with two teen suspects behind bars, after they crashed a stolen car during their getaway.
Flying off its hinges... The back door of Andrew Bunten's car dealership was on the floor after a pair of theves kicked their way inside.
"You can actually see the door and all of a sudden it flew off... and you can see where it hit the wall in two or three places," said Andrew Bunten of Capital City transit.
"After they came in... I think they saw the key box here which is locked but they pried it open. They reached in and grabbed one key," he said.
Bunten said the young crooks searched his entire lot here at capital city transit for several minutes... until they realized the key belonged to this now wrecked ford transport van.
As for how the van got damaged... the business entrances are blocked at night so Bunten was watching this video in real time as the suspects drove around looking for a way out... until they hit the gas and slammed into the building next door.
"This one was a little strange because they tried to drive through a fence and ended up in the side of a building," he said.
The crash did some structural damage to the basement wall of the building.
Police arrested a 14 year old and 16 year old on scene -- but a closer look at this video shows a third suspect also ran away during the break-in.
"I think he realized what was going on and chickened out and took off... So he got smart, let's put it that way."
Bunten said the damaged van belongs to a customer... And as a parent himself... he hopes the smash and crash is a reminder to all parents to keep a watchful an eye on their kids.
"They`re old enough to know better, you know, but I think it's a lack of people involved to truly teach them to know better," he said. "I think that's a key right there... staying involved... whether you're a parent or not. We all have influence on young kids at some point."
Police reports show the 14 year old did have an active warrant from an unrelated crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.