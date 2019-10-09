(CNN) – Incredible video shows crews rescuing a 4-year-old boy that was seen dangling from a window’s guard rail in China.
According to Chinese State Media CCTV, the child climbed out of the window and fell, leaving his head stuck between the security bars. The boy’s grandfather, who was sleeping, heard him crying and called firefighters for help.
Firefighters put a security rope around the boy’s chest while they worked to free him from the rail. Neighbors held a blanket underneath the child just in case he fell.
The boy’s condition has not been disclosed.
