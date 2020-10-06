SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two Illinois police officers are being praised for their heroic actions Wednesday after they went inside a burning house to save a man.
Officer Juan Resendez and Nicholas Renfro with the Springfield Police Department were first on the scene of a house fire on 19th Street and East Laurel.
"A lady yelling to us that there was someone inside the house," said Resendez.
Ofc. Resendez and his partner immediately ran towards the back door of the home.
"And I immediately just ran up and just kicked the door after I opened the screen door," Renfro said. "I saw another door and through a small window I could see there was a confused man in there."
Renfo grabbed the man just as the flames spread throughout the kitchen.
"I saw him and he reminded me of my father. And he's my father's age. And I knew I just had to get him out. Just had to get him out," he said.
When asked how did the officer push themselves to deny a preservation instinct to run into the burning home, Resendez said his priority is to protect and serve.
"My families always utmost in my mind. But being a police officer, our priority is to protect the community and help the community anyway possible," Resendez said. "In that moment the only thing that was going through our mind is that someone is in there that needed our help."
But it's just the SPD way.
"We're not the only ones in the department that would do something like this," Resendez said.
Renfro chimes in by saying "We just happened to be there first."
Police said the fire started after 29-year-old Alexis Ross lost control of her car and slammed into the home.
Ross was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries then taken to Sangamon County Jail. She faces several charges including reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child and leaving the scene of an accident.
