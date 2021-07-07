LOS ANGELES CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Illegal fireworks shattered at least one window at a high-rise apartment building on the Fourth of July in Los Angeles.
The people setting of the fireworks immediately ran from the area after one of the fireworks collided with the Hope & Flower Apartments.
"I thought it looked like a war zone,” said resident Miguel Altamirano, who was inside his apartment at the building when it was hit. "It actually hit my floor, not me- the unit next to me but it was on my floor. The 34th floor.”
In one video posted to social media falling glass can be heard after the firework hits the building. No arrests have been made.
