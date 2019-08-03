KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CNN) -- A woman found a snake in a gas pump screen in Kansas City.
It happened at the mini mart off Old 56. Customer Holly Malkames said she stops there "several times a week."
She pulled up to the pump, and noticed something on the touch screen of number 6. At first it looked like a piece of loose rubber molding... but then it started moving.
"Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there," said Malkames. "I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick."
When she saw the head, she knew there was a snake behind the screen. "So when it says do you want a car wash, and I'm like ... (laughs) ... didn't want to push the button," said Malkames.
She took video of the incident "mainly because I didn't think anyone would believe me."
She showed the video to the clerks inside, before carefully filling up her tank. "I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump," she said.
The gas station posted a picture of one of the clerks removing the snake. Malkames said next time she'll "choose a different pump."
