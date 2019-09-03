BAHAMAS (ZNS TV / CNN) --- Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas.
The record-setting storm striking as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving behind catastrophic destruction. With wind gusts spiking over 200 miles per hour, the storm becomes the most powerful storm to hit the islands.
"This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people we're facing a hurricane - hurricane Dorian one like we've never seen in the Bahamas," said Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.
Heavy rains creating blinding conditions causing some towns to be submerged in flood waters. On Sunday, Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands leaving utter devastation
"Please pray for us, pray for Abaco, please I'm begging y'all, my baby's only four months old.. please pray for us," said one mother.
With the scale of the destruction now coming to light, haunting images showing Hurricane Dorian's dangerous power.
As it now takes aim at the U.S. Coastline.
