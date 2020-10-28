(CNN) -- Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes in to making a vaccine?
It’s a complicated process. Each step of creating a vaccine involves a lot of small details – each of which takes time.
Dr. Jennifer Pancorbo, who works at NC State’s Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center, said the first step is design, which is achieved by learning about the virus. Once that’s understood, scientists can find a place to stop the virus along its pathway.
“So that's what companies are trying to do -- trying to use generic materials to help the body find the path to the pathogen,” she said.
Next comes manufacturing, which starts with the upstream process of growing cells to produce the active ingredient that will be put into the vaccine.
Then comes the downstream process, where the vaccine component is purified, separated and put in the final formulation that will be stable, ready to use and easy to transport.
