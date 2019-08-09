A horse that became trapped in a California ravine is now safe.
Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene when Sunny the horse was found on the private property.
The 30-year-old horse was down... But appeared to be uninjured.
Firefighters and animal rescue officials were unable to lift Sunny up.
So... They sedated him and called in a helicopter usually used to fight fires.
The fire department removed a tank used to drop water from the chopper, and used the hook designed to hold that tank to lift sunny up. He was flown to a safe location on firm ground where veterinarians could examine him.
