WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A small Missouri town was buzzing Thursday over a big demolition.
In Washington, Mo. the old Highway 47 Bridge came down Thursday around 10:30 a.m.
The bridge was built to connect Warren and Franklin Counties back in 1936. A newly built bridge just 12 feet away was opened in late 2018. The old bridge was scheduled to be demolished the first week of April but that was postponed because of flooding.
Wednesday, final preparations were underway for the old bridge demo Thursday.
The event will be a must-see for many people in town.
"We'll be here," said Bill Dawson as he enjoyed a picnic with his wife enjoying the view one last time. "I've lived here my whole life and I've been looking at that bridge for 70 years and I hate to see it go. But it's time for it to be replaced. Bittersweet."
A local volunteer firefighter will be the one who ultimately brings down the bridge.
While Marshell Wrecking LLC won the bid for the demo and clean-up, there was a raffle to select the person who will "push the button" so to speak.
"I suppose I'll smile and I just imagine from the cartoons the little plunger thing I pump. Or a button. I don't know what it is. I'm pushing something and the bridge is going to go boom," said Matt Coleman, the lucky raffle winner.
Lucky as he may be, odds were in his favor after he spent $500 on 150 raffle chances, with all the proceeds going to BackStoppers.
"Being a first responder myself I thought if I have to plug in a few extra dollars to try to win, I'll do it because it's going for a good cause and then when I found out I get the chance to blow the bridge, it makes it that much more exciting," said Coleman.
Coleman was one of the very few allowed within a 1,500 ft. restricted zone around the bridge.
Traffic across the newly built Highway 47 Bridge was closed at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to remain closed until two hours after the implosion. Route 47 will be closed to traffic from Fifth Street through Augusta Bottom Road. The boat ramp closed at 6:00 a.m. for at least 24 hours.
The only public viewing area to watch the bridge demolition was downtown on the riverfront at James W. Rennick Riverfront Park at Elbert Drive and Lafayette Street.
