PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain has been rescued by helicopter, with video showing her in a stretcher that spun as it was lifted toward the aircraft.
A Phoenix Fire Department crew responded to reports of an injured hiker on Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning.
Fire officials say the woman was put in a stretcher-like device that was lifted up from the ground to the helicopter. Video shows the stretcher with the woman spinning rapidly as it's pulled up.
She was transported to a trauma center and was listed in stable condition.
Authorities have not released the woman's name.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.