GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A fire broke out in a Granite City recycling yard Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy smoke can be seen for miles from TOTALL Metal Recycling, News 4 viewers said.
The recycling plant is at 2700 Missouri Avenue in Granite City. The facility was founded in 1993 and recycles electronics, hardware, commercial and industrial products, manufacturing waste, according to their website.
The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
