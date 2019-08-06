GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple fire departments battled a heavy fire in a Metro East recycling plant Tuesday afternoon.
TOTALL Metal Recycling in Granite City caught fire and heavy smoke was seen for miles. The Granite City Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Prazma told News 4 a large stack of computers with lithium ion batteries caught fire shortly after 4 p.m.
Workers at the facility called in the fire but no one was injured.
Prazma said the recycling facility has had explosions and fires in the past, one of which was deadly.
The recycling plant is at 2700 Missouri Avenue in Granite City. The facility was founded in 1993 and recycles electronics, hardware, commercial and industrial products, manufacturing waste, according to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.