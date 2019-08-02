CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. -- Passersby saved a person who crashed into a tree in the median in California Thursday.
Mike Ramirez was one of the people who heard the crash on the Pacific Coast Highway. "It sounded bad," he said. "My friend Jen actually told me 'Mike you gotta go outside. They need your muscles.'"
Ramirez said the driver, wearing orange, jumped out of the SUV and tried to keep the vehicle from tipping over while the injured passenger was still trapped in the back seat.
Immediately more than a dozen strangers, some in flip-flops and heels, jumped in to help.
"The first thing that came to my mind and everybody too was just you wanna help," said Ramirez. "If someone is in need of help and you just run."
In spite of their fears the smoking car could explode or tip over on them, the Good Samaritans up-righted the SUV and even pulled the passenger out where paramedics treated him and loaded him into an ambulance.
"This whole bunch of people just came and started helping," said Patricia Euzarraga, who witnessed the events. "That really got me because we didn't know if they were alive or not, you know. And they were all helping to lift this really heavy car. And everybody was trying for five minutes to get the door open. It was unbelievable."
Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. All are expected to recover from their injuries.
