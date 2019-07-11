JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (CNN) -- A mother says she regrets recording a video of her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a medical center then putting it back.
But now the video has gone viral and she says she's receiving death threats.
It happened Tuesday inside an exam room in the All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Fort Caroline. She says she was "just being silly."
Her soon to be ex-husband says he was horrified when he realized the girl in the video was his daughter. "My mouth hit the floor," he said. "I was completely surprised and shocked that she would even put something like that out there to be seen. I'm very embarrassed."
All About Kids and Families issues a statement that reads in part: "Upon notification of this isolated incident, we contacted law enforcement to request a full and thorough investigation. In addition, we immediately removed all material and containers from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility."
News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says now that police are involved. "They're going to refer it to the state attorneys office to see if charges can be brought against this person," said Jefferson. "I don't know what the exact charges would be but, it has to be something criminal because you're dealing with the health of individuals."
The high profile attention and social media backlash from the video not only has the mom fearing for her life, but also regretting her actions. "I feel like this is not even real and if I could go back and change it, I definitely would," she said.
