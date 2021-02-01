WASHINGTON (CBS NEWSPATH) -- On Sunday giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoyed the snowfall in Washington, DC.
The zoo posted video of the pandas playing in the snow and even sliding down a hill.
“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian,” the zoo posted.
