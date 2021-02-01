On Sunday (1/31) giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoyed the snowfall in Washington, DC. Sunday also marked giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first encounter with snow.

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWSPATH) -- On Sunday giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoyed the snowfall in Washington, DC.

The zoo posted video of the pandas playing in the snow and even sliding down a hill.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian,” the zoo posted

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.