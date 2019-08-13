ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) -- Police are looking for a Georgia man who opened fire on a car as it drove by him on sunday.
According to investigators, that man was Jordan Hall -- and he was shooting at his own brother.
The incident was caught on video.
"I couldn't believe it I couldn't believe it," said the victim's father, who asked that his name not be used.
You can hear screams as family members run outside after hearing the shots.
His father and the whole family are still terribly upset by Sunday's event, that nearly cost a life.
"Trying to get them to realize they're brothers and we all family at the end of the day. I couldn't believe it not to that extent where you want to shoot your brother," said the father.
The dispute happened over food. The father saying the elder brother Jalen hall was telling Jordan he shouldn't waste food. An argument arose. Jordan walked out of the house with his brother driving off not long after, and that's when Jordan opens fire.
Luckily for the Hall family, none of the five shots hit Jalen.
Neighbors fearful of what happened with one of the stray bullets going through a neighbors window.
"I didn't know it was an actual shooting till I came outside. It gets scary," said the neighbor.
Jordan's father is asking to send this message to his son.
"It'd be so much safer for you to turn yourself, I would feel safer, we still love you, I just need you to turn yourself in."
Police do consider jordan hall to be armed and dangerous.
