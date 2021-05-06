LAKE COMO, Italy (KMOV.com) – Actor George Clooney performed a comedy skit for an Omaze fundraiser he is holding for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization focused on fighting for human rights.
The just over four-minute video shows the actor making new friends and even touches on an obsession with Brad Pitt.
The point of the video is to raise awareness for the fundraiser, which gives fans the chance to have lunch with Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. The winner will receive an expense-paid trip to the couple’s home in Lake Como, Italy after the pandemic.
Click here for more details or the enter the contest.
