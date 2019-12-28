FORT WORTH, Tex. (KMOV.com) -- The police chief from one of Texas' largest cities chased a hit-and-run suspect on foot and arrested him, and it was all caught on camera.
The chase happened Friday morning in Fort Worth. The police department released the video.
Police said officers were at the scene of a car crash when they realized the driver who caused the crash ran away.
Police Chief Ed Kraus was driving nearby when he heard the police radio traffic and jumped in to help the officers.
Video from the helicopter shows Kraus chase the suspect and jump over a fence before the suspect finally gives up and lays on the ground.
The man, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with evading arrest.
Chief Kraus brushed it off saying he's one of 1,700 officers who do this kind of work every day.
