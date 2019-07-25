CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CNN) -- Surveillance video shows a mother and former member of the Israeli military chasing down a man who flashed her.
It reportedly happened just after 6:00 a.m. while the woman was running down Memorial Drive in Cambridge. "Enjoying my beautiful day. I was thinking what a great day to be alive," she said.
Then she was approached by a strange man. "He pulled his pants once, and you know, I didn't react too much. As he came closer, he pulled them again. Then I understood maybe it's not what I think it is," she said.
She said the man reached out and tried to grab her. "Was not his lucky day cause I decided it's just not going to happen, and I decided to chase him down," she said.
Surveillance cameras were recording as she caught up to him, pinned him down for 3 to 5 minutes, and implored passerby to help. "With all due respect, people, what does it look like? Romantic conversation? I'm holding him down yelling call the police. Like, people just choose to ignore," she said.
Frustrated, the Brookline mother reached for her phone to call 911 knowing her prisoner might get away, and he did. State police say they would have preferred she didn't tackle the alleged flasher. But this former member of the Israeli military says she does not put up with much.
"I mean I'm six one, pretty fit. It's not very a good victim to go after," she said.
And she's speaking out now so no one else will have to, either.
"I told him I'm going to get him, so I'm going to get you, darling."
The woman said the victim was "really, really scared" when she pinned him down.
